It’s a huge week for the Christian community as they are celebrating Holy Week 2021. With Maundy Thursday around the corner, the festivities are only going to be grandeur. Popularly known as Holy Thursday or Covenant Thursday, the occasion of Maundy Thursday falls on a Thursday which occurs before Easter. The event commemorates the ‘Last Supper of Jesus Christ’ and has several other cultural significances associated with it. There’s a lot to find out when it comes to the observance of Maundy Thursday. If you are looking for Maundy Thursday 2021’s date, history of the event, and its significance, then look no further as we have it covered for you. At LatestLY, you can find out all you need to know about Maundy Thursday, also fondly called as Great and Holy Thursday. Holy Week 2021 Calendar: Know Full Dates of Palm Sunday, Maundy Thursday and Good Friday Leading Up to Christian Festival of Easter.

What is the date of Maundy Thursday 2021?

As mentioned, Maundy Thursday is celebrated on a Thursday that precedes Easter Sunday. It is the fifth day of the Holy Week celebrations. It is observed a day after Holy Wednesday (Spy Wednesday) and a day before Good Friday. This year, the festive event of Maundy Thursday will be observed on April 1, i.e., Thursday.

What is the history of Maundy Thursday?

Maundy is a Christian rite, which means foot-washing. It is said that on Maundy Thursday, Jesus Christ had washed the feet of his disciples, as he was teaching them to be servants, on his principle of ‘love and to serve’. Since then, a tradition of feet-washing at church services has been followed on the day of Maundy Thursday, by the Christian community.

On the occasion of Maundy Thursday, Jesus Christ gave a new commandment. The event of Maundy Thursday also commemorates the Last Supper of Christ with his disciples in Jerusalem before his crucifixion. The event also marks the beginning of Easter Triduum – a period which showcases the ‘passion, death and resurrection of Jesus’.

What is the significance of observing Maundy Thursday?

The observance of Maundy Thursday, also popularly known as Thursday of Mysteries, is one of the biggest festive events for the people of the Christian community. It is celebrated in the letter and spirit of the ongoing Holy Week celebrations.

Maundy Thursday is the 5th day of Holy Week and commemorates several incidents relating to the life and teachings of Jesus Christ. It holds significant importance for the Christian community to commemorate the occasion of Jesus Christ’s Last Supper with his disciples and also washing their feet, giving them life learnings.

Several charitable activities place throughout the day.

There are church services, mass prayers, and gatherings that mark the celebrations of Maundy Thursday. People also organise processions, feasts and community gatherings.

As April 1 nears, we at LatestLY wish you all a very Happy Maundy Thursday 2021. Do celebrate this holy day, commemorating the life of Jesus Christ, with your loved ones and enlighten them about this auspicious day.

