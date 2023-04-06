Maundy Thursday, also popularly known as Holy Thursday or Sheer Thursday, is the Thursday before Easter. The day also has several other names, like Thursday of Mysteries and Covenant Thursday. It marks the Washing of the Feet (Maundy) and the Last Supper of Jesus Christ with the Apostles, as described in the canonical gospels. It is the fifth day of the Christian Holy Week, preceded by Holy Wednesday and followed by Good Friday. Maundy Thursday always falls between March 19 and April 22, inclusive, and will vary according to the Gregorian calendar. This year, Maundy Thursday 2023 falls on April 6, 2023. Earlier, in the Christian churches, the day was celebrated with a general communion of clergy and churchgoers.

Maundy Thursday 2023 Date

Maundy Thursday or Holy Thursday falls on April 6, 2023

Significance

The Thursday before Easter is known as either Maundy Thursday. Maundy Thursday is observed in commemorating Jesus Christ’s institution of the Eucharist during the Last Supper. The word ‘Maundy’ comes from the Latin word mandatum, or commandment, reflecting Jesus' words "I give you a new commandment." Maundy Thursday initiates the Paschal Triduum, the period which commemorates the passion, death, and resurrection of Jesus. This period includes Good Friday and Holy Saturday and ends on the evening of Easter Sunday. Good Friday 2023 Date, Meaning, History, Significance: All You Need To Know About the Day.

Maundy Thursday is also associated with foot-washing, as Jesus washed the feet of the disciples. This act is described in the Gospel of John, chapter 13, as Jesus teaching them to be servants and instructing his followers to love and to serve. Easter 2023 Date: Know Meaning, Traditions, History and Significance of Resurrection Sunday.

It is one of the days during the Holy Week when Jesus Christ shared the last supper and began with a ceremony known as the Eucharist with his apostles in Jerusalem before his crucifixion. As per religious beliefs, Maundy Thursday commemorates the Last Supper, which Christians consider the institution of the Holy Eucharist. This is also known as the Lord's Supper or communion. At the Last Supper with his disciples, Jesus breaks bread and wine during his final meal, saying, "This is my body," and pours wine, saying, "This is my blood." He then asks the disciples to "Do this in remembrance of me."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 06, 2023 08:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).