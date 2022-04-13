Maundy Thursday also known as Holy Thursday or Sheer Thursday is the Christian holy day falling on the Thursday before Easter. This event commemorates the Washing of the Feet and Last Supper of Jesus Christ with the Apostles, as described in the canonical gospels. Maundy Thursday is the fifth day of Holy Week, preceded by Holy Wednesday and followed by Good Friday. This year Maundy Thursday 2022 will be observed on April 14 while Good Friday will be observed on April 15. On the occasion of Maundy Thursday 2022, we bring messages, HD images, WhatsApp stickers, Facebook quotes and status to share on the day. Maundy Thursday 2022 - Know Meaning, History and Significance of the Observing the Thursday of Mysteries.

Maundy is derived from the Latin word for "command," and refers to Jesus' commandment to the disciples to "Love one another as I have loved you." As described in the Gospel of Luke, chapter 22. At the Last Supper with his disciples, Jesus breaks bread, saying, "This is my body," and pours wine, saying, "This is my blood. Jesus washed the feet of the disciples, an act described in the Gospel of John, chapter 13, as Jesus teaching them to be servants.

Keep the spirit of Holy Thursday alive by sending out HD images, Facebook messages, WhatsApp stickers and SMS to your friends and loved ones. These wishes are available for free download below.

