May Day HD Images & Labour Day HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy International Workers’ Day 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings

Happy May Day (File Image)

May Day 2020 Wishes and Greetings: May Day, also known as International Workers’ Day or Labour Day, commemorates the efforts and works of people in labour and working classes. The international day is observed on May 1, and hence it is also referred to as May Day in many countries. It is declared as a public holiday as well, in several nations. People across the globe, celebrate the day in high spirits. They send across latest May Day HD Images, Labour Day HD Wallpapers, International Workers' Day Greetings, May Day 2020 Wishes, May Day 2020 greetings, Happy Labour Day 2020 wishes, International Labour Day, wishes and greetings to their friends, colleagues, etc. on this special day. If you are searching for some of the top-trending May Day or Labour Day 2020 wishes and messages, then you have come to the right place. Happy May Day 2020 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, International Workers’ Day Messages and Facebook Greetings to Send on May 1.

The day comes as a celebration for working-class people. They can celebrate this annual occasion by sharing these newest Labour Day 2020 wishes and greetings via WhatsApp messages, Facebook statuses, Instagram posts, Snapchat, Hike, and other popular social media apps. It is a nice feeling to support and stand in solidarity with the people who belong to this section. Labour Day Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Wish Happy International Workers’ Day 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

Happy May Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Day Is the Day to Salute the Hard Work and Dedication of Strong-Willed Souls Around Us. Wishing Them a Very Blessed May Day.

Happy May Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: You, Will, Eat the Fruit of Your Labour; Blessings and Prosperity Will Be Yours. Happy May Day.

Happy May Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish All People Living in World, Happy May Day. On This May Day, Let’s Unite. Happy May Day.

Happy May Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: It Is a Public Holiday Tomorrow. It is Our Day. We Are Free Tomorrow. This Day Only We Had Achieved Our Rights. Let Us Join Together to Keep It for Ever. Happy May Day.

Happy May Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Skilled Worker, Regardless of the Job Description, Remains a Treasure.

The date, i.e. May 1, was chosen as a tribute to ‘Haymarket affair in Chicago, United States, in 1886. The Labour Day looks to celebrate the achievements of labours and working-class people. Its origins lie in the labour movements that took place in the early 19th century. Several trade unions and labour organisations organised some events around the year to celebrate labour, demand equal rights, and proper work conditions, wages etc. among other demands. You can learn more about the history and significance HERE.

International Workers’ Day 2020: Quotes On Workers To Send Happy Greetings to All Employees!

We at LatestLY, wish you all the people who work as labours a very ‘Happy Labour Day 2020, and thank them for being an integral part of our system and economy. We hope you have a great time on this International Workers’ Day.