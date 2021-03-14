Meena Sankranti 2021 Details: One of the significant Sankrantis that people of the Hindu community celebrate is Meena Sankranti. The festive occasion of Meena Sankranti marks the transition of the Sun from Pisces to Aries, as per the Hindu calendar. It is popularly known as Meena Sankramanam in parts of South India. There are several rituals and traditions associated with the festive event of Meena Sankranti. If you are searching for more information about Meena Sankranti 2021 – its date, shubh muhurat (auspicious timing), significance, and more, then you have arrived at the right place.

Meena Sankranti 2021 Date

Meena Sankranti's festival is celebrated on the first day of the last month, Meena, of the Hindu Samwat calendar. This year, Meena Sankranti will be observed on March 14, i.e. Sunday.

Meena Sankranti 2021 Shubh Muhurat (Auspicious Timing)

Meena Sankranti Punya Kaal Muhurta: 2021 Meena Sankranti Phalam

Meena Sankranti on Sunday, March 14, 2021

Meena Sankranti 2021 Punya Kala - 06:18 PM to 06:48 PM

Meena Sankranti 2021 Maha Punya Kala - 06:18 PM to 06:48 PM

Meena Sankranti 2021 Moment - 06:18 PM

Meena Sankranti Rituals and Celebrations

There are several rituals and traditions that people follow on this auspicious day. People visit temples and offer charity, donation, gifts, etc. People clean their home temples and decorate them with fresh flowers and colourful diyas. It is said that taking a dip in the holy rivers – Ganga, Yamuna, Godavari, Cauvery, etc. – is highly blissful.

Devotees worship the Sun God in high regards. It is also said that people who chant the Gayatri Mantra 108 times, will be rewarded generously. Not to forget, charities and donations form a major part of Meena Sankranti’s rituals. Karadaiyan Nombu 2021 Special: Here’s The Recipe of Traditional Karadai to Celebrate the Tamil Festival .

Meena Sankranti Significance

As per the Hindu traditions, every month has an occasion of Sankranti. However, the Sankranti that falls in the month of Meena, is highly significant. Devotees who follow all the rituals and traditions with devotion on this day are blessed with good health, great wealth, and immense prosperity by God. People who donate a lot during this occasion receive divine blessings. It is believed that the more that you will donate, the more you will be blessed by God.

We wish you all a very Happy Meena Sankranti 2021.

