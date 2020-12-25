Merry Christmas, everyone! The festival is finally here. Homemade cookies and decorations are nice, a delicious Christmas dinner is always welcome, but heartfelt wishes tops it all. One of the most special ways you can celebrate Christmas is by sharing a few meaningful Merry Christmas 2020 wishes and messages. After all, letting your family and friends know how much you cherish them simply feels good. In a time, when everything has been redefined, and festive merriment are limited, sharing Christmas 2020 HD images, holiday greetings and more seems so appropriate and much-needed. As you ring the festival of joy, here we bring you Santa Claus WhatsApp Stickers, Merry Christmas wishes, Facebook photos, Xmas GIFs, and messages so that you can send greetings to your friends and family.

Christmas 2020 has gone virtual, much like many other festivals. Some are celebrating with their immediate family members, others with their roommates, while a few of you might be completely alone. You can make it special by connecting with your closed ones through a Zoom call. The situation is challenging, but we all can make Christmas memorable by celebrating it in our own unique ways. There are various online games and other virtual ideas to engage and celebrate the holiday. But if you are looking for something a little shorter or more casual—say a Christmas caption for Instagram, we have got you covered. These Merry Christmas 2020 wishes and messages can be perfectly used as social media captions and also while you share greetings with your closed ones.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Christmas Season End the Present Year on a Cheerful Note and Make Way for a Fresh and Bright New Year. Season’s Greetings to You All.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Good Times and Treasures of the Present Become the Golden Memories of Tomorrow. Merry Christmas to You and Your Family.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Christmas Season Fill Your Home With Joy, Your Heart With Love, and Your Life With Laughter.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Your Christmas Sparkle With Moments of Love, Laughter and Goodwill. And May the Year Ahead Be Full of Contentment and Joy. Have a Very Merry Christmas.

Send This GIF With Message: Merry Christmas!

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp has the best sticker collection in store for the holiday season for both Android and iOS. To download the latest collection of WhatsApp sticker, Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE. The Merry Christmas WhatsApp stickers will add more fun to the season. Enjoy the day of merry, while staying safe, at home. Merry Christmas!

