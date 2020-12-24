Christmas is around the corner and everyone is a little too excited. Christmas 2020 falls on December 25, Friday which Christians worldwide commence as the birth of Jesus. The occasion is celebrated with varying celebrations across the globe. With Christmas and New Year observed within a gap of a week, can there be anything more joyful. To celebrate the occasion here is a collection of Merry Christmas 2020 wishes with adorable Santa Claus HD images, best Xmas greetings, Happy Christmas WhatsApp Stickers, Santa Claus stickers, Christmas Wallpapers, Santa Claus GIFs and Merry Christmas messages.

All festivals are associated with happiness, and Christmas brings in extra oodles of merriment, especially for kids. After all, this is the time of the year when their favourite Santa Claus, also called the Father Christmas or Saint Nicholas, is going to visit them on Christmas Eve and present them with special gifts depending on how naughty and nice they have been throughout the year. And Dr Anthony Fauci has himself vaccinated the Father Christmas amid the pandemic and the American physician has declared Santa Claus ‘good to go’.

While one got to wait for a few more days to know which category Santa put them in his ‘naughty or nice’ list, you do not have to wait for any more for getting your hands on the most amazing Christmas greetings collection. Even the search engines are flooded with requests for new Christmas wishes and greeting cards, especially with Santa Claus photos and animations. Who does not love a pic of Santa Claus riding his reindeer sleigh and delivering the gifts? Not us, for sure.

Merry Christmas 2020 Wishes and Greetings

Merry Christmas (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: To Love, Life, Light and Laughter. May This Year Be the Best Year of Your Life, Wishing You Merry Christmas!

Merry Christmas (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jingle Bells- Jingle Bells All Around the World, Celebrating Christmas with Love and Light! Wishing You Merry Christmas.

Merry Christmas (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Have Asked Santa to Deliver You the Gifts of Love, Happiness, Joy and Success. Merry Christmas!

Merry Christmas 2020 GIF Greetings

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Happiness and Good Fortune Surround You and Your Loved Ones. Wishing You a Merry Christmas.

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Have Asked Santa to Deliver to Your Home My Warmest Wishes for You and Your Family. Merry Christmas!

Merry Christmas 2020 HD Images and Wallpapers

Merry Christmas (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Lovely Occasion of Christmas, Spread the Message of Love and Kindness All Around. Merry Christmas!

Merry Christmas (Photo Credits: PxHere)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Christmas Fill Your Heart with Joy and Love! May Your Spirit Soar to Even Greater Altitudes.

Merry Christmas (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Smile Is a Part of Your DNA, and so Is Looking Beautiful. Merry Christmas, My Love, Do Well!

Merry Christmas Wishes And Images:

How to Download Merry Christmas 2020 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Merry Christmas 2020 WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store online. They are providing a number of apps with Christmas WhatsApp Stickers and GIF greetings. May Santa fill your pockets with love and blessing and your heart with integrity and pride. Wishing you and your family, Merry Christmas!

