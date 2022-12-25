Christmas is that joyous time of the year when the houses are decorated, the streets are lit, and people are in a joyous mood celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ. Christmas is celebrated with great fanfare every year on December 25. As we celebrate Christmas 2022, here are some Christmas wishes 2022, Christmas greetings, Merry Christmas images, Xmas 2022 photos, Merry Xmas 2022 HD wallpapers, Happy Christmas 2022 HD photos and Merry Christmas WhatsApp messages that you can share as images, HD wallpapers, quotes, and SMS on this day. Happy Christmas 2022 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Share WhatsApp Messages, Wishes, Greetings and SMS With Loved Ones.

The festive atmosphere, the colourful lights, the celebratory decor, and the sound of carols take over our homes, offices, and marketplaces, marking the arrival of Christmas. People around the world, Christians or non-Christians, celebrate the day with utmost fervour. Every year on December 25, families come together to have a good time and feast on a sumptuous meal. As we celebrate Christmas 2022, we at LatestLY have compiled wishes, messages and greetings that you can share as quotes, WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS with your loved ones. Season’s Greetings 2022 Images and Happy New Year 2023 HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Merry Christmas With WhatsApp Messages, GIFs and Quotes.

Merry Christmas 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the True Spirit of Christmas Shine in Your Heart and Light Your Path. Merry Christmas!

Merry Christmas 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Very Merry Christmas to You and Your Family. Thinking of You This Season and Wishing You a Joyful Holiday.

Merry Christmas 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You Peace, Joy, and Unconditional Love at Christmas and Always.

Happy Christmas 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Hope You Have a Cozy Christmas That Chases the Chill of Winter Away. Have a Very Merry Christmas 2022!

Christmas (Photo Credits: publicdomainpictures)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Joy and Blessings, From Our Family to Yours, This Christmas and Every Day. Merry Christmas!

Christmas and Happy New Year 2023 Greetings: Share Messages and Wishes This Holiday Season

Kids and adults celebrate it with great pomp and shower each other with gifts, decorating their Christmas trees with ornaments and lights. Christmas is a time to reconnect and enjoy the fun and frolic with your family members, friends, relatives, and loved ones. Families also put up a Christmas wreath outside their houses which signifies the celebrations of the festival. The celebrations start on Christmas Eve, i.e., a day before Christmas when people gather together and have dinner parties with traditional dishes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 25, 2022 10:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).