The season of love, laughter, and light is here. The Holiday Season is upon us and as we eagerly finish the last-minute preps for Christmas 2021, it is crucial that we make the most of these jolly times. The essence of the Christmas celebration has always been in getting together as a community and spreading love and light.

Whether it is decorating and lighting up giant Christmas trees in your locality or indulging in Christmas Carols that fill the air with happy cheers, Christmas has always been celebrated with the people. And while we may not be able to do that physically this year as well, sharing Merry Christmas 2021 Greetings, Xmas Wishes and Messages, Christmas WhatsApp Stickers, and Facebook Status Pictures will surely help us replicate this emotion to an extent, virtually.

There are various fun and exciting parts of Christmas celebrations that make it such a popular festival across the world. From malls decorating with the most extravagant decorations to Santa Claus becoming the gatekeeper of our favorite stories and of course the surprise and joy of delicious Christmas delicacies that are found in every bakery and store, Christmas has various cultural and communities elements to it. However, in its essence, Christmas celebrations revolve around remembering the story of the Birth of Jesus Christ and celebrating this glorious day.

On the religious aspect, the Christmas celebration, therefore, includes visiting the church for Christmas masses, watching the traditional Christmas play and community event which captures the Story of Christ, and more. As we prepare to celebrate Christmas 2021, here are some Merry Christmas 2021 Greetings, Xmas wishes and messages, Christmas WhatsApp Stickers, and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share online with family and friends.

WISHES

While the celebrations of Christmas 2021 may be toned down for another year due to the continued impact of the pandemic, the spirit of this festival is sure to be brighter and bigger than ever. And we hope that these wishes and messages help you to spread the Christmas spirit forward. Happy Christmas 2021!

Christmas 2021 (File Image)

Christmas Message Reads: "Peace on earth will come to stay, when we live Christmas every day."

Christmas 2021 Quotes (File Image)

Christmas Quotes 2021 Reads: "Christmas is the day that holds all time together."

Christmas 2021 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Christmas 2021 Reads: "Christmas isn't a season. It's a feeling."

Christmas 2021 Images (File Image)

Merry Christmas HD Image and Wallpaper Reads: "Let us keep Christmas beautiful without a thought of greed."

Merry Christmas 2021 (File Image)

Xmas Day Message Reads: “Christmas Is a Season Not Only of Rejoicing but of Reflection.”

