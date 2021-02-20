Happy Missing Day 2021. The sixth day in the so-called anti-Valentine week is here and it is observed on February 20 every year. We have for you all the latest and amazing 2021 Missing Day messages which can make you (or your partner) feel lighter on such a busy day. To express your love, you must have celebrated every special Valentine's Week, but if your partner is away from you or angry with you and you want to tell the partner that you miss them so much, then one of the days of the Anti-Valentine's Week aka Missing Day is the opportunity to express your feelings. We have your back with all the amazing Anti-Valentine Week Facebook greetings are perfect to send to the person you are missing. Check out the bestI Miss You,’ quotes and photos, download them and share through WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and other social media portals.

Missing Day is celebrated on the sixth day of Anti Valentine Week after Confession Day i.e. on 20 February. Apart from this, Missing Day is also very special for those who have had a breakup or due to some misunderstanding, there has been bitterness in the relationship. This day is celebrated to remember and remind them of the X partner with memorable moments of past relationships. So here are some of the best “I Miss You” quotes, missing messages, Telegram GIFs, Signal messages and greetings:

Happy Missing Day 2021 Greetings

Missing Day 2021 Wish Image 1 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: On Missing Day, my heart saddens a lot more as I miss you a lot more. I wish you were here with me, loving me and caring for me.

Missing Day 2021 Wish Image 2 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: On Missing Day, I really wish that you forgive me with all your heart and come back in my life to make it a beautiful one again with your presence.

Missing Day 2021 Wish Image 3 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: When you really miss someone, you miss their sweet, small things that were so special. Happy Missing Day.

Missing Day 2021 Wish Image 4 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: Days will always be busy but always find time for special ones because one day you will end up missing them.

Missing Day 2021 Wish Image 5 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: You miss the ones you love and you love the ones who connect with you and your heart. Happy Missing Day.

Missing Day GIF Images

We wish you a very happy missing day. If you are missing someone, make sure that they know of it today. Tell them that they matter and that you value having them in your life via the above messages.

