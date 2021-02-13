Anti-Valentine’s Week 2021 Calendar: As much as February is regarded as the season of love, one cannot deny it also hosts a week in the month, which is dedicated to those who are out of love, has lost their someone special, or have had their heartbroken. Well, if you still haven’t got the drift, let us tell you something more about the ‘Anti-Valentine’s Week’. It has become so popular in recent years that people even madly search about Anti-Valentine’s Week dates. The Anti-Valentine’s Week is celebrated a day after the Valentine’s Day, celebrated on February 14. The anti-Valentine’s Week starts from February 15, i.e., Monday, and will end on February 21, i.e., Sunday. If you are wondering what days are celebrated in this fun-filled week, you are in for a delight!

For people who do not know the days of 2021 Anti-Valentine’s Week, here’s a glimpse: Slap Day, Perfume Day, Confession Day, Break Up Day, Kick Day, Flirting Day, Missing Day (days not in order) — excited to celebrate Anti-Valentine’s Week already? Jokes apart! A lot of people have taken the trend seriously and celebrate amidst much fun and fanfare.

If you are looking for more information about Anti-Valentine’s Week 2021, you can stop your search here, as we have got all the details for you. At LatestLY, we bring you all the dates of the popularly unpopular ‘Days of Anti-Valentine’s Week’ 2021.

Anti-Valentine’s Week 2021: Days, Dates, Schedule and Timetable of Anti-Valentine’s Week

Day Date Day Anti-Valentine Day 1 February 15 Monday Slap Day 2 February 16 Tuesday Kick Day 3 February 17 Wednesday Perfume Day 4 February 18 Thursday Flirting Day 5 February 19 Friday Confession Day 6 February 20 Saturday Missing Day 7 February 21 Sunday Break Up Day

After celebrating the Valentine Week and Valentine’s Day amidst grandeur gestures of love, passion, and romance with your ‘special someone’, it is always delighting in seeing how couples and non-couples celebrate this anti-Valentine’s Week. There are heartbreaks, bloopers, funny pranks, etc. that people carry out on their exes, partners, and even friends.

Anti-Valentine’s Week is not all gloom-and-doom as it sounds. A lot of couples celebrate the entire week with funny activities on each day of the week. Nonetheless, it is painful for those who observe Break Up day on the last of Anti-Valentine’s Week, i.e., February 21.

As we near the end of Valentine’s Week 2021 and Valentine’s Day 2021, here’s a look at the dates of Anti-Valentine’s Week 2021. We hope you enjoy the upcoming week amidst fun, frolic, love, and yes, revenge too, if you are seeking it. We, wish you all a very ‘Happy Anti-Valentine’s Week 2021’.

