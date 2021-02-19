Anti-Valentine Week 2021 is ongoing. It may not be traditionally close to any mushiness, but the end of the days are quite disheartening. Missing You Day 2021 is the sixth day of the seven-day long celebration. An event that starts hilariously with Slap Day, it ends in a rather gloomy way. On Missing Day 2021, people send messages, soulful quotes and greetings to those they miss dearly. To help you convey your feelings better, we bring you Missing Day 2021 wishes, HD images and WhatsApp stickers. These “I Miss You” quotes, Telegram GIFs, Signal messages and Anti-Valentine Week Facebook greetings are perfect to send to the person you are missing, RN!

Missing Day is observed on February 20 every year, a day after Confession Day. The day is a quick reminder that missing someone is a part of life. Saying “miss you,” once in a while to your loved ones is a good thing as it makes them feel special. To make Missing Day 2021 worth remembering, we bring you some of the best wishes, quotes and messages that you can send it to your special someone on Missing Day. Check out the cute ‘I Miss You,’ quotes and photos, download them and share through WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and other social media portals.

Missing Day 2021 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: Days will always be busy but always find time for special ones because one day you will end up missing them.

Missing Day 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: On Missing Day, I really wish that you forgive me with all your heart and come back in my life to make it a beautiful one again with your presence.

Miss You GIF:

Send GIF With Message: "You’re Everywhere Except Right Here and It Hurts." Rupi Kaur

Missing You GIF:

Send GIF With Message: "I miss you in ways that not even words can understand." Gemma Troy

WhatsApp Stickers For Missing Day 2021

The Facebook-owned app has shared some super cool sticker images for both Android and iOS users. How to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers? You can visit Apple Store/ Play Store or click HERE. We hope these messages and Missing Day quotes will help you share your feelings with your closed one whom you are dearly missing!

