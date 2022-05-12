Ekadashi observed during the Shukla Paksha of Vaisakh month of the Hindu calendar is known as the Mohini Ekadashi. This year Mohini Ekadashi 2022 will fall on Thursday, May 12. Devotees who observe the Mohini Ekadashi fast wake up before sunrise and take a bath with sesame and grass. It is considered auspicious to break the Mohini Ekadashi Vrat by drinking milk. As you observe Mohini Ekadashi 2022, we at LatestLY have curated messages that you can download and send to one and all to wish them on this auspicious day. The list includes Mohini Ekadashi wishes in Hindi, Happy Mohini Ekadashi 2022 greetings, images and HD wallpapers. May 2022 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events.

Hindu devotees observe Ekadashi fast to seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu for a happy and prosperous life. Lord Vishnu was given the name of Mohini when he had appeared in disguise on this Ekadashi tithi. It is the 11th day of Shukla Paksha or the full moon fortnight. Here are messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them Mohini Ekadashi 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Mohini Ekadashi (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Devotees who observe fast on this day start fast a day in advance on the Dashami tithi. They consume only sattvic food once before the sunset. People refrain from consuming grains like rice and wheat during the day-long fast. People wish each other by saying Happy Mohini Ekadashi. Here are messages that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Wishing everyone Happy Mohini Ekadashi 2022!

