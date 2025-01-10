Vaikuntha Ekadashi, also known Mokshada Ekadashi, observed during the month of Paush (December-January), is one of the most significant days in the Hindu calendar. Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2025 is celebrated on January 10. It is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, the preserver of the universe, and is believed to provide liberation from the cycle of birth and death. Devotees observe a strict fast on this day, believing that it opens the doors of Vaikuntha, Lord Vishnu’s divine abode, granting ultimate salvation. On Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2025, we bring you these Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2025 wishes, Mokshada Ekadashi greetings, HD images, quotes, messages and wallpapers to share with your friends and family on the auspicious day. Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2025 Date, Parana Time, Ekadashi Tithi, Puja Vidhi and Significance To Observe the Holy Fast Dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

On Vaikuntha Ekadashi, special rituals and prayers are performed in Vishnu temples across India, especially in South India, where it is celebrated with great fervour. The highlight of the celebration is the opening of the Vaikuntha Dwaram (a symbolic gateway to Vaikuntha) in temples, allowing devotees to pass through and receive divine blessings. The chanting of Vishnu’s names, recitation of sacred texts like the Vishnu Sahasranama, and participation in kirtans mark the observance. As you observe Vaikhunta Ekadashi Vrat 2025, share Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2025 wishes, Mokshada Ekadashi greetings, HD images, quotes, messages and wallpapers. Pausha Putrada Ekadashi 2025 Wishes and Greetings: Share Vaikuntha Ekadashi Messages, HD Images, Quotes and Wallpapers to Celebrate the Day Dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

Vaikuntha Ekadashi Wishes

Fasting on Vaikuntha Ekadashi is considered highly auspicious. Devotees abstain from food or consume only satvik meals, avoiding grains and cereals. The fast is undertaken with the intent of purifying the mind and body, enhancing devotion, and seeking forgiveness for sins. It is believed that observing this vrat with sincerity can lead to spiritual upliftment and help achieve moksha (liberation).

Vaikuntha Ekadashi is more than a religious observance; it symbolises the victory of good over evil and the importance of leading a virtuous life. The day inspires devotees to cultivate self-discipline, compassion, and devotion to the divine. By observing this vrat, individuals reaffirm their faith in Lord Vishnu and seek his guidance for a righteous and fulfilling life.

