“A mother’s arms are more comforting than anyone else’s” – Princess Diana. Well, this quote has time and again proved to be absolutely right for all of us. Undoubtedly, mothers are one of the best creations of God. They are not only the caregivers but also play a pivotal role of a teacher in our lives. She cares for us, loves us, protects us and makes all the sacrifices to teach us to become a better human being. Her contribution in our lives are incomparable. They should be celebrated every day; however, to honour and express love for all the moms, Mother’s Day is celebrated every year on the second Sunday of May. This year Mother’s Day is on May 9. To make it special, here we bring you Mother's Day 2021 DIY gift ideas. They are unique, easy to make, and something that your mom will absolutely love!

Although, Mother’s Day 2021 celebration will be different than usual; it will be more like last year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, while staying at home you can still make your mother feel special by surprising her with some homemade gifts. Apart from pampering her with good foods, you can be a little creative and make a few easy and interesting gifts for her, which she can treasure for the rest of her life. Here we have come up with a few DIY gift ideas to surprise your mom this Mother’s Day while in quarantine.

Create Finger Print Wall Art

Take a piece of paper and create a beautiful wall art by finger-painting. Make sure to cover the whole paper with your fingerprints and then let it dry. After that, you can put a heart cut-out in the centre or a family portrait.

Bookmark with Pressed Flowers

If your mom loves to read, then consider gifting her a homemade bookmark. To make this DIY bookmark, all you need is a few small-sized flowers and a clear paper cut-out. Place the flowers inside a heavy book for two days and then take it out and paste it on the paper. Isn’t it simple and creative?

Handmade Mother’s Day Card

No matter what is your age, gifting a handmade card to your mom on Mother’s Day can never go wrong. This idea is extremely thoughtful. You can opt for a printable card or you can make it on your own.

Paper Flowers

While going out is not an option now, all you can do is to make some paper flowers at home. To make paper flowers, all you need is a few colourful papers and a scissor. If you don’t have colourful papers then you can paint some papers. However, there are several videos available on YouTube where you can check out further instructions to make paper flowers. You can even gift a paper flower bouquet to your mom.

Hanging Planters

Well, gift a dose of oxygen with some greens to your mom this Mother’s Day. To make this refreshing gift, just fill the planters with a green plant or colourful flowers. This can be a perfect gift for your mom if she loves fresh air and greenery.

So, go creative this Mother’s Day and celebrate your mom!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2021 02:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).