Mother’s Day 2021 is on May 9. A day dedicated to the superhero of our life—moms! But this year’s celebration is different, and people are an option for at-home celebrations because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those staying at home, with their moms, maybe feeling really lucky right now, as they can spend Mother’s Day indoors. But what about those staying apart? While you are sure the greatest gift for your mother, but travelling during this time is a little risky. This makes us rethink how to give extra recognition to our mothers, from a distance! Worry not, as we are here with Mother’s Day 2021 celebration ideas during the pandemic. Here are five ways you can celebrate your mom if you are staying away from home.

1. Set Up a Virtual Brunch Date

If your mother is living with you, breakfast in bed is always a classic! But when you are away, a virtual brunch date is a big win. You get the ingredients delivered at her door or send the recipe in advance. Then zoom call your mom, and raise a glass to her! Remember, nothing can ever beat your time, so make sure, you keep yourself, a little free from your hectic schedule to celebrate Mother’s Day!

2. Bribe Your Sibling Into Cleaning Mom’s Closet

Since you are away, your sibling can be your best partner to plan the perfect Mother’s Day! Now, it is a little tricky to get your brother/ sister on board, but a little bribe can go a long way if they are at home. Ask your sibling into sending her out of the room, and sneakily organise her closet while she is away.

3. How About a Movie Night?

Since you are in separate locations, watch the same movie on your computers at the same time. Or, maybe, start a marathon of your favourite series while indulging in a glass of wine, or a cup of tea. You can also watch some classic films that are your mom’s favourite, and celebrate mom’s day!

4. Arrange For Essential Deliveries

It may sound a little odd, at the moment, but this is the most relevant gift you can present to your mother. Try to find out the house needs, while casually talking to her on the phone. Order for things that your mom really needs right now.

5. A Romantic Dinner Date—For Her and Dad

Now that you had your brunch date, Mother’s Day is also a time for your parents to revisit their good old days, and celebrate their love. Our parents often get busy, while following all their responsibilities in the mundane lives. Send your mom a dress, and plan for a romantic dinner date at home. To plan things right, your sibling can help. And if you are an only child, take your dad’s help, and send him a list of golden oldies to play, while they enjoy the night.

These are a few ways you can celebrate Mother’s Day 2021 while staying away from your home. Let this be the experience that stays with her forever!

