Every year, Mount Everest Day is celebrated on May 29 to honour the two mountaineers, Sherpa Tenzing Norgay of Nepal and Edmund Hillary of New Zealand. The day marks the achievement when the duo climbed Mount Everest, 29,029 feet above sea level in 1953. Both Norgay and Hillary were part of a British expedition. The feat was finally achieved by the duo Tenzing Norgay and Hillary on Tenzing's birthday, May 29, 1953. Nepalese Sherpa Guide Sets World Record, Scales Mt Everest for 28th Time.

Mount Everest is the world’s highest mountain, located in the Mahalangur Himal sub-range of the Himalayas. The summit of Everest is the point at which Earth's surface reaches the greatest distance above sea level. The China–Nepal border runs across its summit point with an elevation of 8,848.86 m. As we celebrate Mount Everest Day 2023, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day. Double Amputee Everest Climber Pledges to Work for Benefit of People with Disabilities.

Mount Everest Day History

Mount Everest Day was observed for the first time in 2008. This was the year Edmund Hillary died. Nepal founded International Everest Day in Hillary’s honour, and since then, it has been commemorated on May 29. Notably, Tenzing's birthday also falls on the same day. Sherpa and Hillary summitted Everest at 11:30 am on May 29, becoming the first ones to ever set foot on this world-famous mountaintop. Norgay and Hillary made the first documented ascent of Everest in 1953, using the southeast ridge route. On this day, memorial events and processions take place in Nepal’s Kathmandu and the Everest region.

Mount Everest Day Significance

Mount Everest Day is a perfect opportunity to celebrate the natural wonder and salute the adventurers who have braved the climb. Mount Everest attracts many climbers from across the globe, and to summit it is a dream for many. Many people dream about climbing Mount Everest, the tallest mountain in the world, but only a few achieve this big milestone as it comes with life-threatening risks.

