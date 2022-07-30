Muharram is the first month of the Islamic New Year. According to the Gregorian calendar, this year Muharram will begin in July 30. Muharram is one of the four sacred months of the year when warfare is forbidden. It is the second holiest month after Ramadan. The tenth day of Muharram is known as Ashura which is the mourning part of Muharram. Shia Muslims mourn the tragedy of Husayn ibn Ali’s family and Sunni Muslims practice fasting on this day. As you observe Muharram 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

It is believed that Allah should be worshipped a lot during the month of Muharram. Muharram is the month of remembrance The tenth day, Ashura is well known during this month because of its historical significance and mourning for the Shahadat of Husayn ibn Ali, the grandson of Muhammad. Muslims mourn for ten days during this month. Here are messages that you can download and send to one and all during this month with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

The Islamic lunar calendar year is 11 to 12 days shorter than the solar year, therefore, Muharram migrates throughout the solar years. The estimated start for Muharram 2022 is July 29 and will end on 27 August. The mourning of Muharram is also known as Azadari. It is a set of commemoration rituals observed primarily by Shia people. Here are messages that you can download and send to your friends and family on Muharram 2022 through WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

