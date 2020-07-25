Nag Panchami 2020 Marathi Messages & HD Images For Free Download Online: Nag Panchami 2020 is celebrated on July 25, Saturday. It is one of the significant festivals celebrated during the holy period of Shravan month, also known as Sawan maas. People have been observing the day by worshipping snakes and visiting Lord Shiva temples seeking his blessings. But pandemic has changed the face of celebrations. With people practising social distancing, exchanging greetings, wishes and blessings online on the festival day has become even more prominent. We bring you a collection of Nag Panchami wishes images in Marathi, Naga Panchami 2020 greetings, Happy Nag Panchami 2020 wishes, Nag Panchami images, Naga Panchami HD wallpapers, Naga Panchami WhatsApp Stickers, and more for free download. Nag Panchami Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Wish Happy Naga Panchami 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

Nagas or snakes hold much significance in Indian mythology. Not only in India, but also Nepal and other countries where Hindu followers reside. Nagas are divine, semi-divine deities, or a semi-divine race of half-human half-serpent beings that reside in the netherworld (Patala) and can occasionally take human form. Some of the prominent Nagas in the Hindu mythology are Sheshanaga, the giant snake who is believed to balance stars and planets on his hood. He is often depicted with Lord Vishnu resting on him. Vasuki is another important snake, which is wrapped around Lord Shiva's neck. Manasa Devi is the Hindu goddess of snakes and is worshipped to cure people of snakebites. Nag Panchami 2020 Wishes in Hindi and HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, Sawan Greetings and Quotes to Send Naag Panchami Ki Shubkamnayein Wishes.

Naga Panchami is observed on the fifth day (Panchami) of the month of Shravana month of the Lunar calendar. As mentioned in the epic, Mahabharata, Astika, a sage born to the son of Jaratkaru by the serpent goddess Manasa brought an end to the sacrifice of serpents on Shukla Paksha Panchami in Shravan and is since celebrated as the festival of Nag Panchami. People celebrate the day worshipping images or live cobra. They also wish each other by praying for blessings, well-being and protection from Nagas and Lord Shiva.

Happy Naga Panchami (File Image)

Happy Naga Panchami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: "May Lord Shiva Bless Us All on the Auspicious Occasion of Nag Panchami. Shubh Nag Panchami!"

Happy Naga Panchami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: "May Lord Shiva Give Power and Strength to Everyone. Wishing You and Your Family Happy Nag Panchami!"

Happy Naga Panchami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: "May Lord Shiva Bless You with Luck, On This Nag Panchami Day".

Happy Naga Panchami (File Image)

Happy Naga Panchami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: "May Nag Devta Bless You with All Prosperity and Happiness Subh Nag Panchami 2020 to All of Your Family."

Happy Naga Panchami (File Image)

Happy Naga Panchami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: "May this day bring fortune for you luck, success and courage too. Subh Nag Panchami 2020"

How to Download Nag Panchami WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Nag Panchmi WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store. HERE is the download link. Hope you would love to share the above-mentioned greetings with your near and dear ones. We wish you all a very Happy Naga Panchami 2020.

