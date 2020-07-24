Happy Nag Panchami! Also spelt as Naag Panchami, this is a festive occasion marked on the fifth day of the Hindu calendar month of Shravan. So accordingly, Nag Panchami will be observed on July 25 this year. On this day, people worship snakes, the cobra, which has a significant role to play in the story of Lord Shiva. The entire month of Shravan is dedicated to worship of this great God. Now because of the pandemic, all celebrations have been toned down. But you can always send your good wishes and messages to everyone. So on this festive day, we have got you a collection of Nag Panchami messages in Hindi, greetings and quotes of Sawan, photos to wish everyone Nag Panchami ki Hardik Shubhkamnayein! Nag Panchami 2020 HD Images and Wallpapers For Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages and Greetings to Celebrate the Hindu Festival of Worshipping Snakes.

People offer worship to Nag Devta on this day. A small deity of the serpent is worship with flowers and milk is offered over its head. There are a lot of religious legends behind this worship. The belief is worshipping Naga pleases him and it takes away one's sins and mistakes. Lord Shiva is also grateful over his devotees for worshipping Naga and blesses them all with happiness. So on this day, we have got you a collection of free HD images, messages and greetings that you can send everyone. These are special wishes in Hindi which you can download for free. Nag Panchami 2020: Cobra Snakes Do NOT Drink Milk, Here's What You Should Know About This Myth and Worshiping of Snakes on This Day.

Nag Panchami messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Devaadhidev Mahaadev Ka Hai Aabhooshan, Vishnu Bhagavan Ka Hai Shesh Nag Sinhasan. Apane Phan Par Jisane Prthvee Uthaee, Aise Nag Devata Ko Mera Vandan. Naag Panchami Ki Shubhakamanaen.

Nag Panchami messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Shiv Baba Ke Pyaare Hain Nag-Devata, Karate Ham Sabakee Pooree Manokaamana. Honge Sab Kaam Poore Aap Sabake, Agar Rahe Aap Sabaki Shuddh Bhavana. Nag Panchami Ki Shubhakamanaen

Nag Panchami 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Aapake Jeevan Mein Aaye, Sukh, Shaanti Aur Lakshmi, Mubaarak Ho Aapako Is Saal Kee Nagapanchami

Nag Panchami images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Aao Sab Milakar Naag-Panchamee Manaen, Apane Ghar Aangan Ko Phoolon Se Sajaen. Honge Khush Mahadev Ham Bhakton Se, Aapako Nag-Panchami Kee Badhai Ho Dil Se. Nag Panchami Kee Haardik Shubhakamanaen

Nag Panchami messages and images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Nag Devata Kare Aapakee Raksha, Pilaen Doodh Unhen Meetha Meetha. Ho Aapake Ghar Mein Dhan Kee Barasaat, Aisi Shubh Ho Naag Panchamee Kee Saugaat. Wish You Happy Nag Panchami

Nag Panchami WhatsApp Stickers

Alternately, one can also send WhatsApp sticker messages to send their wishes for every occasion. There are special festive packs available on the Play Store. Click here to know about the newest stickers. We hope our collection of Nag Panchami 2020 messages, images and greetings help you to send your wishes for this festival.

