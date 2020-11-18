Nagula Chavithi is an auspicious observance celebrated in the state of Andhra Pradesh. Also known as Naga Chaturthi, it is observed on the fourth day after Deepavali Amavasya, Nagula Chavithi 2020 falls on November 18 this year. This festive celebration is very similar to Nag Panchami, where snakes are worshipped in the Hindu month of Sawan. The Naga devta or cobra snake has a significant place in Hinduism and this day is in honour of the same. Nagula Chavithi is observed with a fast by married women for their wellbeing of their children. They also perform a Naga Puja. On this day, people exchange messages, greetings and wishes with one another. Ahead of Nagula Chavithi 2020, we too have gathered a collection of Nag Devta images, Nagula Chavithi Subhakankshalu wishes in Telugu nd greetings to send everyone messages of this auspicious observance.

On the day of Nagula Chavithi, devotees offer worship to Naga Devta. People from the farming community, thank the Naga devta for protecting their fields and crops from the menace of rodents. There is also a belief that worshipping of snakes will rid of one's prolonged illness. One of the legends associated with Nagula Chavithi in Telugu Hindu culture suggests that on the day Lord Shiva drank the poison or Kalkuta to save the universe during the famous incident of Samudra Manthan. So other than offering worship to Naga devta, people also exchange their wishes and messages for this day. So we have gathered a collection of Nagula Chavithi 2020 wishes, messages, greetings in the form of Happy Nagula Chavithi HD images and wallpapers. You can download these Nagula Chavithi Wallpapers, Nagula Chavithi 2020 images and wishes in Telugu and use them as Facebook Status Pictures to share with your friends and family.

Venerating Snake God is said to give one prosperity and happiness for the whole year. It is majorly festival in Andhra Pradesh and some parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. We hope the above collection of Nagula Chavithi messages, images and greetings help you to send your greetings for this auspicious day. Wishing all our readers Happy Nagula Chavithi!

