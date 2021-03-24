Narasimha Dwadashi is the day that Lord Narasimha was incarnated. Celebrated on the second day (Dwadashi) in the Shukla Paksha of the Hindu month of Phalguna, Narasimha Dwadashi 2021 will be observed on March 25. Narasimha Dwadashi celebrations include observing a stringent fast and is also known as Govinda Dwadashi. People often share Happy Narasimha Dwadashi wishes, Govinda Dwadashi 2021 messages, Narasimha Dwadashi 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

Narasimha Dwadashi Vrat is one of the most stringent and important fasts that devotees observe. People wake up at the crack of dawn, take holy baths and wear clean clothes. Pictures of Lord Narasimha and Mother Lakshmi are set up and chant mantras of Narsimha. Devotees offer various fruits as well as sweets to Lord Narasimha on this day. It is believed that this fast and the Narasimha Dwadasi Puja helps to end all our fears and worries. The mantra - Ugram Veeram Mahavishnum Jvalantam Sarvato Mukham - is chanted a 108 times to conclude the puja.

The fasting of Narsimha Dwadashi actually starts on the day before (Ekadashi) and devotees abstain from eating or drinking anything. The fast is broken after chanting the holy mantra early in the morning. Some people also observe a less stringent version of this fast, where they consume water as well as fruits. As we prepare to celebrate Govinda Dwadashi, here are some Happy Narasimha Dwadashi wishes, Govinda Dwadashi 2021 messages, Narasimha Dwadashi 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share online.

Narasimha Dwadashi 2021 Wishes, Greetings and Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Narasimha Dwadashi 2021 Wishes, Greetings and Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Narasimha Dwadashi 2021 Wishes, Greetings and Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Narasimha Dwadashi 2021 Wishes, Greetings and Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Narasimha Dwadashi 2021 Wishes, Greetings and Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Narasimha Dwadashi 2021 Wishes, Greetings and Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

It is believed that Lord Narasimha was incarnated. According to folklore, the mighty king Hiranyakshipu banned the worship of Lord Vishnu in his empire. However, his son, Prahlad was born a Vishnu-devotee. Angered by his son’s devotion, Hiranyakshipu asked how Prahalad knew about Lord Vishnu’s existence. To this, Prahlad said He is the essence of creation and so Lord Vishnu is everywhere, on this, Hiranyakshipu pointed towards a pillar and asked if Lord Vishnu resided in this pillar. Lord Vishnu emanated from the pillar as the ferocious Narsimha and blessed the divine child, Prahlad. This is the day that is celebrated as Narasimha Dwadashi.

