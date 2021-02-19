Narmada Jayanti will be celebrated on February 19, 2021. As per Hindu lunar calendar, the festival of Narmada Jayanti is celebrated annually on Shukla Paksha Saptami in Magha month. This day is observed to celebrate the birthday or the appearance of Narmada River on Earth. Devotees worship Narmada river on this day as it is said to bring peace and prosperity to their life. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page, if you are looking for Happy Narmada Jayanti 2021 HD images, wishes, wallpapers, WhatsApp stickers, Facebook greetings and SMS to celebrate the birthday of river Narmada.

As per the Hindu mythology, the River Narmada was created by Lord Shiva to wash away sins of celestial beings known as Devas while they destroy demons. The festival of Narmada Jayanti is celebrated with huge fervour in Madhya Pradesh. It is said that sweat from the body of Lord Shiva was converted into the river which is known as Narmada today. Devotees will visit Amarkantak in Madhya Pradesh to celebrate Narmada Jayanti 2021. Saptama Tithi begins on February 18, 2021, at 8:17 am and will end on February 19, 2021, at 10:58 am. February 2021 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Know All Important Dates, List of Fasts & International Days for the Month.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many people might not be able to visit the Narmada river and also get into a social gathering to celebrate Narmada Jayanti 2021. However, you can send out Happy Narmada Jayanti 2021 HD images, wallpapers, WhatsApp stickers, GIF and messages from below which is available for free download.

