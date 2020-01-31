Narmada Jayanti 2020 Date: Significance, Shubh Muhurat Timings, Story And Celebrations Related to the Day That Worship River Narmada

Narmada Jayanti 2020 (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Narmada Jayanti is celebrated with much pomp and fanfare in different parts of India, especially in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat. On this festive day, people worship river Narmada, which is said to bring peace and prosperity in their lives through various means. If you are looking for more information on Narmada Jayanti 2020, its story, significance, pooja and shubh muhurat timings, then you need not worry, as we at LatestLY tell all you need to know about this auspicious day here below.

When do we celebrate Narmada Jayanti 2020?

This year, the festival of Narmada Jayanti will be celebrated on February 1, i.e. Saturday. The occasion is generally observed on the seventh day (Saptami) of Shukla Paksha in the month of Magha as per the Hindu Samwat calendar. Hence, Narmada Jayanti 2020 will be celebrated on February 1.

What are the pooja and shubh muhurat timings of Narmada Jayanti 2020?

• Narmada Jayanti 2020 Saptami Tithi Begins – January 31, 03:51 PM

• Narmada Jayanti 2020 Saptami Tithi Ends – February 1, 06:10 PM

What is the story of Narmada Jayanti?

As per a legend, Andhakasura was the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. A demon king Hiranayaksha prayed to Lord Shiva a lot and was offered a boon eventually. The demon king asked for a strong son like Andhakasura. Without losing a moment, Lord Shiva gave his son to the demon king.

However, the demon king was killed by Lord Vishnu, while being in his Varaha avatar. To avenge the death of his father, Andhakasura went to war against Lord Shiva and was eventually killed. Seeing the battle the gods realised their sins and went to Lord Shiva to ask forgiveness. It was then a sweat from Lord Shiva’s face dropped on earth.

The drop transformed into a beautiful girl named the Narmada and was blessed immensely. Later on, Lord Shiva asked her to flow like a river, starting from the Shukla Paksha Saptami in Magha month, from that very spot, i.e. Amarkantak, Madhya Pradesh.

What is the significance of Narmada Jayanti?

On the occasion of Narmada Jayanti, the river Narmada is worshipped religiously. It is said that taking a holy dip in the river washes away all the past sins of the individual. People who are affected by Kalsarpa dosha, and if they offer special prayers to Maa Narmada on this day, they are said to get rid of it. The festive day observes the birth of river Narmada. It is celebrated with grandeur festivities at Amarkantak in Madhya Pradesh, which is the origin of Narmada river.