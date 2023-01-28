Narmada Jayanti celebrates the day of the birth of River Narmada. It is observed every year on the seventh day of Shukla Paksha of Magh month of the Hindu calendar. Narmada Jayanti 2023 will be observed on Saturday, January 28. On this day, devotees worship River Narmada, which brings peace and prosperity to their lives. The popular place to observe the festival is Amarkantak in Madhya Pradesh, the river's origin. People meet and greet their friends, family and relatives on this day by saying Happy Narmada Jayanti. As you observe Narmada Jayanti 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share as wishes, greetings and WhatsApp messages on this day. Narmada Jayanti 2023 Date & Significance: Know History, Rituals and Celebrations Related to the Birth Anniversary of River Narmada.

The Narmada River originates at Amarkantak in Madhya Pradesh, flows in the western direction through Maharashtra and Gujarat, and emerges in the Arabian Sea. Narmada Jayanti is observed with grand celebrations by the Hoshangabad city authorities. The best places to perform Narmada Pushkara Snana and other sacred rituals are Amarkantak and Omkareshwara Jyotirlinga Temple. Omkareswar is located at a distance of 77 km from Indore and is the fifth jyotirlinga among Dwadash Jyothirlinga temples. Devotees celebrate Narmada Jayanti with great zeal and enthusiasm every year. Here is a collection of beautiful images and HD wallpapers for free download online for Narmada Jayanti 2023 that you can download and share as wishes, greetings and WhatsApp messages on this auspicious day.

Narmada Jayanti 2023 Images and HD Wallpapers

Happy Narmada Jayanti 2023 Images (FIle Image)

Narmada Jayanti 2023 Wishes

Happy Narmada Jayanti 2023 HD Wallpapers (FIle Image)

Narmada Jayanti 2023 Greetings

Happy Narmada Jayanti 2023 Messages (FIle Image)

Narmada Jayanti 2023 Messages

Happy Narmada Jayanti 2023 Wishes (FIle Image)

Narmada Jayanti 2023 HD Wallpapers

Happy Narmada Jayanti 2023 Greetings (FIle Image)

On Narmada Jayanti, people take a dip in the holy river Narmada during sunrise. It is believed that devotees get rid of their sins by taking a dip in the river on this day. People pray and seek the blessing from River Narmada for good health, wealth and prosperity in life. Wishing everyone a Happy Narmada Jayanti 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 28, 2023 06:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).