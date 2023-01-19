Narmada Jayanti 2023 will be observed on January 28. According to the Hindu lunar calendar, the festival of Narmada Jayanti is celebrated annually on Shukla Paksha Saptami in Magha month, corresponding to January or February in the Gregorian calendar. The auspicious day is celebrated as the birth anniversary of the river Narmada. According to religious beliefs, it is said that the river came into existence on Saptami Tithi, Magh Shukla Paksha. The day corresponds to the birth anniversary of Surya Dev (Sun God). As we celebrate Narmada Jayanti 2023, here’s all you need to know about the Narmada Jayanti 2023 date, history, the significance of the day, rituals and celebrations related to the auspicious day. January 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Indian Festivals & Events.

Narmada Jayanti 2023 Date

Narmada Jayanti 2023 will be celebrated on January 28, Saturday

The Narmada Jayanti Saptami Tithi begins at - 09:10 am on January 27 and will end on January 28 at 08:43 am

Narmada Jayanti Rituals

In India, rivers are considered very sacred and worshipped with great devotion. On the day of Narmada Jayanti, people take a holy dip in the sacred water of the river Narmada during sunrise. It is believed that people get rid of sins by taking a dip in the river. Also, devotees will be blessed with the grace of Goddess Narmada during the sacred month of Magh. People seek the blessings of Goddess Narmada for good health, wealth, and prosperity in life. They worship the river by offering prayers, flowers, lamps, haldi, kumkum, and turmeric. Some devotees also light lamps of wheat dough and ghee along the banks of the river along with Sandhya aarti to the river in the evening. Ganga Saptami 2022 Date, Shubh Muhurat & Significance: When Is Ganga Jayanti? From Fasting Rules to Puja Vidhi, Everything You Need To Know.

Narmada Jayanti Significance

The sacred Narmada River originates from Amarkantak in Madhya Pradesh, which is considered the holy place that merges into the Arabian Sea. According to the Hindu Lunar calendar, devotees worship the river, which brings peace and prosperity to their lives. It is the fifth longest river and overall longest west-flowing river in India and forms the traditional boundary between North India and South India. Narmada River flows through the states of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat in India. It is also known as the ‘Life Line of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat’.

Narmada River is also the largest flowing river in the state of Madhya Pradesh. It flows westwards over a length of 1,312 km (815.2 mi) before draining through the Gulf of Khambhat into the Arabian Sea, 30 km (18.6 mi) west of Bharuch city of Gujarat.

Narmada Jayanti Celebrations

On the day of Narmada Jayanti 2023, devotees worship the river Narmada which brings peace and prosperity to their life. Many devotees visit Amarkantak in Madhya Pradesh, the origin of river Narmada, to observe Narmada Jayanti. On this day, the banks of the river are decorated with flowers of different colours.

