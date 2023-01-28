Narmada Jayanti is observed on Saptami tithi of Shukla paksha in the Magh month of the Hindu calendar. According to the Gregorian Calendar, it falls in the month of January or February. According to Drik Panchang, Narmada Jayanti 2023 will be observed on Saturday, January 27. As you prepare to observe Narmada Jayanti, here’s a collection of a wide range of greetings and messages to share with your loved ones. In this list, you will find Narmada Jayanti 2023 wishes, Happy Narmada Jayanti 2023 greetings, Narmada Jayanti images, Narmada Jayanti 2023 HD wallpapers, Narmada Jayanti quotes, SMS and WhatsApp messages to celebrate the auspicious occasion. January 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Indian Festivals & Events: Check List of Important Dates During the First Month of the Year.

On Narmada Jayanti, devotees worship the river Narmada to bring peace and harmony to their life. Major day celebrations occur in Amarkantak, Madhya Pradesh, the origin of the Narmada River. It is believed that by taking a dip in the Narmada river on this day, one gets free from all his sins. Narmada Jayanti coincides with Ratha Saptami. In Hindu culture, sacred rivers are worshipped as goddesses. Narmada is among the five major rivers of the country. Narmada Jayanti is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of the Narmada River on the earth. People from all over the country come together around the Narmada River to worship Narmada Maiyya on this day. It is celebrated with great fervour in Madhya Pradesh.

Goddess Narmada is believed to be the daughter of Lord Shiva. The iconography of goddess Narmada depicts her sitting on a lotus flower mounted on a crocodile (Makar). The aarti of Narmadaji is performed by priests on the ghats of River Narmada, with thousands of pilgrims witnessing it and enjoying a divine atmosphere. Wishing everyone a Happy Narmada Jayanti 2023!

