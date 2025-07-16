National Atomic Veterans’ Day is an annual event observed across the United States of America (USA) every year on July 16. According to historical records, on July 15, 2021, US President Joe Biden proclaimed July 16, 2021, as National Atomic Veterans’ Day. Biden urged all Americans to observe the day with events to honour and remember the atomic veterans. This day marks the date of the Trinity test, the first successful atomic bomb detonation in New Mexico in 1945. Oppenheimer: How Did Christopher Nolan Recreate the Atomic Bomb Explosion for His Film?

An atomic veteran is a person who was exposed to ionising radiation while present in the site of a nuclear explosion during active duty. The US Department of Veterans Affairs defines an atomic veteran "who, as part of his or her military service: Participated in an above-ground nuclear test, 1945–1962; or was part of the US military occupation forces in/around Hiroshima/Nagasaki before 1946; or was held as a POW in or near Hiroshima or Nagasaki (certain cases)." Facts About The Atomic Bombing in Hiroshima and Nagasaki That Unleashed a Catastrophe in Japan.

National Atomic Veterans’ Day 2025 Date

National Atomic Veterans’ Day 2025 falls on Wednesday, July 16.

National Atomic Veterans’ Day History

On July 15, 2021, US President Joe Biden issued a presidential proclamation declaring July 16, 2021, the 76th anniversary of the Trinity test, as National Atomic Veterans Day. As per historical records, Biden also signed a legislation into law to recognise atomic veterans as part of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022.

National Atomic Veterans’ Day Significance

National Atomic Veterans’ Day is an important event across the US as it recognises and honours atomic veterans and U.S. military personnel who participated in above-ground nuclear tests and faced restricted medical access, and delayed benefits due to radiation exposure. With the formal recognition of this annual event, they may now access healthcare, compensation, and even a commemorative service medal created in 2022. This annual event serves as a reminder for Americans to acknowledge their sacrifices, support their well‑being, and educate future generations.

