National Coming Out Day 2020: Being a lesbian, gay, bisexual, or a transgender person (LGBT) is still considered as a taboo in many parts of the world, especially India. The international day is celebrated, annually, across the globe by the people of the LGBT community 'to come out of the closet".

“The Only Queer People Are Those Who Don’t Love Anybody.” – Rita Mae Brown

“Gender Preference Does Not Define You. Your Spirit Defines You.” – P.C. Cast

“Laugh and Cry and Tell Stories. Sad Stories About Bodies Stolen, Bodies No Longer Here. Enraging Stories About the False Images, Devastating Lies, Untold Violence. Bold, Brash Stories About Reclaiming Our Bodies and Changing the World.” – Eli Clare

“Be Yourself. You’re OK. And It Really Doesn’t Matter What Other People Think.” – Taylor Schilling

“To Be Yourself in a World That Is Constantly Trying to Make You Something Else Is the Greatest Accomplishment.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson

“The Really Important Thing to Be Was Yourself, Just As Hard as You Could.” – Neil Gaiman

“What People Do in Their Own Homes Is Their Business, and You Can Choose to Love Whoever You Love.” – Jay-Z

The first observance of National Coming Out Day took place in the US in 1988. A lot has happened in the last 30 years. Things have transformed into a lot and continue to do so. However, there are several aspects where there’s a scope of improvement when it comes to being a part of the LGBT community.

The LGBT community organises parades, seminars, and workshops across the globe, especially in the US. The major aim of this global event is to dimmish, and gradually clear, the big divide that remains in the society when it comes to the taboo like being an LGBT community member.

