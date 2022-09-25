National Daughters Day 2022 in India is celebrated on September 25. This annual observance is considered to be an important day where people raise awareness on the reasons to cherish and celebrate our daughters. As the cases of female foeticide continue to be alarming and in a world where children are already subjected to a lot of discrimination and trouble for being born as a girl child, the National Daughters Day celebration is crucial to help combat the situation. People often share Happy National Daughters Day 2022 in India wishes, National Daughters Day 2022 greetings and messages, National Daughters Day WhatsApp Stickers and Daughters Day Facebook Status Pictures to initiate conversations about this topic with family and friends.

Daughters Day is celebrated on the last Sunday in the month of September every year. The celebration is observed in India and a few other countries as well. What is interesting to note is that World Daughters Day is also observed around this time, on September 28. Another similar observance is the celebration of International Girl Child Day - marked on October 11. All these different celebrations aim to capture the same message - to help create a world which is safe and prepared to take care of our daughters and allows them the opportunity to explore and be whoever they want to be.

From a very young age, daughters have been subjected to a lot of discrimination. They also face various other struggles including the very real and looming threat of abuse. And the observance of National Daughters Day is supposed to raise awareness about all these issues that stand in the way of the happiness of the girl child in our world. As we prepare to celebrate National Daughters Day 2022 in India, here are some Happy National Daughters Day 2022 in India wishes, National Daughters Day 2022 greetings and messages, National Daughters Day WhatsApp Stickers and Daughters Day Facebook Status Pictures that you can post online.

Happy National Daughters Day 2022 Images

National Daughters’ Day 2022 (File Image)

Happy National Daughters Day 2022 Images

Happy Daughters Day (File Image)

Happy National Daughters Day 2022 Images

National Daughters Day 2022 (File Image)

Happy National Daughters Day 2022 Images

Happy Daughters Day 2022 (File Image)

National Daughters Day 2022 Quotes About Celebrating the Beauty and Individuality of Our Daughters

We hope that these messages help you to initiate some much-needed and hard conversations on how to make this world safer for the daughters in our lives. It is also important for us to actually ensure we empower the daughters and girl children in our lives with the confidence and access to make their own dreams a reality. Happy National Daughters Day 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 25, 2022 01:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).