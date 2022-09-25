National Daughters Day is an annual observance focused on celebrating the girl child in every family and giving them the support and love they deserve. National Daughters Day 2022 in India is celebrated on September 25. This annual observance coincides with International Daughters Day, falls on the last Sunday in the month of September and is marked in different countries. This celebration differs from the commemoration of International Day of Girl Child, which falls on October 11 and is a worldwide observance supported by the United Nations. As we prepare to celebrate National Daughters Day 2022 on September 25, here is everything you need to know about this day, the importance of National Daughters Day and how to celebrate this. Daughters Day 2022 Quotes, Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Status, Facebook Greetings and SMS To Share Celebrate Daughters Day.

When is National Daughters Day 2022?

National Daughters Day 2022 will be celebrated on September 25. While National Daughters Day is observed in India, it is also celebrated in various other parts of the world as International Daughters Day.

Significance of National Daughters Day

National Daughters Day celebration is focused on raising awareness about daughters' role in our lives and encouraging people to shower them with the love and care they deserve. Female foeticide remains a crucial issue in various parts of the world, including India. The observance of National Daughters Day is an opportunity to continue having difficult but essential conversations on this subject. Apart from this, people also take this opportunity to make their daughters feel loved and blessed. National Daughters Day 2022 Greetings & Photos: Lovely Quotes, Messages, HD Images and Sayings To Appreciate The Girl Child in The Family.

National Daughters Day 2022 Quotes About Celebrating the Beauty and Individuality of Our Daughters

We hope that on the celebration of National Daughters Day, you do your bit to make the daughters, granddaughters and nieces in your life feel all the love and affection. Happy Daughters Day!

