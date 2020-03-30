National Doctors' Day 2020 Date in US: History, Significance of The Observance Expressing Gratitude to All Physicians; Netizens Say Thank You to All Doctors Fighting Coronavirus Crisis

National Doctors' Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

March 30 marks the observance of National Doctors' Day in the US. As the name suggests, it is a day dedicated to recognizing the efforts of all doctors and physicians, their contribution to the betterment of an individual and thus a society or a community. It is a day to be grateful to all doctors who save so many lives. At a time, when the world is battling a medical crisis of Coronavirus, it is the doctors who are leading at the forefront. So observance of Doctors' Day becomes more crucial in today's day and time. Let us tell you a little more about this day and how it is marked. On National Doctors' Day 2020, people are sharing images, quotes and greetings to express their gratitude to all doctors. Coronavirus in France: Citizens Pay Nightly Tribute to Medical Heroes Fighting the Pandemic by Clapping for Them Every Night From Balconies (Watch Videos).

National Doctors' Day 2020 Date

The dates of this observance vary from nation to nation, depending upon the event it commemorates. In US, March 30 is celebrated as National Doctors' Day, It is the day when there was the first use of general anaesthesia in surgery. Italian Doctor Shares Ordeal on Twitter As Coronavirus Spreads Across Italy, Says Hospital Running Out of Capacity, Death Toll on the Rise.

National Doctors' Day History and Significance

The very first observance of National Doctor's Day was in March 1933 in Georgia. Eudora Brown Almond, the wife of Dr. Charles B. Almond, decided to set aside a day to honour physicians. On the very first observance, greeting cards were mailed and flowers were offered on the graves of deceased doctors. In the year 1958, a Resolution Commemorating Doctors' Day was adopted in the US House of Representatives. Legislation followed to establish the national Doctor's Day. After approval by the United States Senate and the House of Representatives, President George Bush designated March 30th as "National Doctor's Day."

This day since then honours all efforts and hard work put in by doctors to save lives. The profession of a doctor is a noble one as they constantly strive to make people feel better, be it via administering medicines or performing complex surgeries. The role of doctors becomes even more respected, all throughout the world, as people are battling with the deadly flu of Coronavirus.

Doctors all around the world are trying their best, working round the clock, treating over hundreds of patients, uncaring of their own health at the moment, just to save us from the deadly pandemic. All health professionals, nurses, physicians, consultants, lab workers all of them should be honoured as they led the fight against the current situation.