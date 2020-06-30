Happy National Doctors' Day 2020! July 1 marks the celebration of Doctor's Day in India. This day commemorates the birth and death anniversary of the great physician and the second Chief Minister of West Bengal, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. As we brave the pandemic since months, it is the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff who have stood as the real heroes in the crisis. We cannot thank all the medical workers enough for their continuous contribution to the society. Doctors have become the frontline COVID-19 warriors globally. And on Doctor's Day, we tell you how you can express your gratitude to them. What should you write in a Thank you note to a doctor or hospital staff? Read on to know. National Doctors' Day 2020 Images, Greeting Cards & Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Quotes, Messages, GIFs and SMS to Send Thanking Medics on July 1.

National Doctors' Day recognises the contribution of doctors to society. In this pandemic of Coronavirus, it would not be wrong to call all the doctors and medical staff as God figures. As the number of cases continues to rise, so does the pressure on them. Extra hours, constant emergencies and risking their own lives while fighting the crisis, they have stood strong through all. And the least we can do is express grateful messages and thank them with all genuinity. We give you some thank you cards and messages which you can send to your family doctors.

Thank You messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Please Accept This Thank You From Me to Express a Million Thanks to You for Your Work.

Thank You doctor (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: God Cannot be Everywhere, so He Sent The Doctors With Excellence and Selflessness. Happy Doctor’s Day and Thank You For The Work You Do.

Thank You doctors and nurses (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Good Doctors Know How to Prescribe the Most Important Drug of All – a Positive Attitude. Thanks for Doing Just That.

Thank You doctors (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: It Wasn’t the Medicines, but Your Reassuring Words Which Gave Me the Strength to Pull Through My Illness. Thanks, Doc.

Make sure you make the little gesture of saying Thank You to all the doctors, physicians or dentists or nurses. Your thankfulness can also provide them the motivation to do their jobs better and spread a smile on their faces. Everyone likes positive encouragement and doctors who are working round the clock for months definitely deserve it. Wishing all the frontline workers and warriors, Happy Doctors' Day!

