Doctors - they are real-life superheroes who have the power and dedication to help millions of people lead healthier and happier lives. The importance of doctors has been understood by many people worldwide in the last few years. People across the United States of America celebrate doctors and all they do for society on March 30 - Doctors’ Day in the US. This celebration is also known as National Doctors’ Day. As we prepare to commemorate Doctors’ Day in US 2022, here are some Happy Doctors’ Day greetings, Doctors’ Day 2022 Wishes and Messages, Happy Doctors’ Day WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with your family and friends.

National Doctors’ Day celebration in the US revolves around recognizing the contributions of physicians to individual lives and communities. Commemorated on March 30 every year, as it marks the anniversary of the first use of general anesthesia in surgery. Celebrated on March 30, 1933, for the first time, the idea of an annual commemoration of Doctors’ Day in the US came from Eudora Brown Almond, wife of Dr. Charles B. Almond. This day was dedicated to celebrating the physicians whose hard work often goes unrecognized.

On March 30, 1842, in Jefferson, Georgia, Dr Crawford Long used ether to anesthetize a patient, James Venable, and painlessly excised a tumour from his neck. Doctors’ Day celebration in the US marks this historic event. People often have this opportunity to celebrate the doctors in their lives by sharing Happy Doctors’ Day greetings, Doctors’ Day 2022 Wishes and Messages, Happy Doctors’ Day WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures online.

Happy Doctors' Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Truly Amazing Doctor Is Hard To Find…and Impossible To Forget. Happy National Doctor’s Day!

Happy Doctors' Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Good Doctor’s Comforting and Reassuring Words Are Sometimes More Powerful Than Medicines. Happy National Doctor’s Day.

Happy Doctors' Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Medicines Can Cure, but a Good Doctor’s Inspirational Words Can Give the Strength To Fight From Within. Happy National Doctor’s Day.

Happy Doctors' Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Doctor: Your Devotion and Care Brings Healing, Comfort, and Hope. Happy National Doctor’s Day.

Happy Doctors' Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: God Cannot Be Everywhere so He Sent the Doctors With Excellence and Selflessness. Happy National Doctor’s Day.

National Doctors’ Day 2022: Messages, Quotes, Sayings, Wishes & Images To Thank All the Physicians

While you may all appreciate and celebrate doctors on this dedicated day, it is important to remember the vital role that they can play in our society. Doctors’ Day celebration also stands as a reminder for us to be grateful for those who offer this noble service, encourage more people to work in this challenging field and do our part to ensure that doctors are comfortable and happy in their field. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Doctors’ Day 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2022 09:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).