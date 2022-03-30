Happy Doctors’ Day (US) 2022! Doctors have been given the status of God on earth, they are also called the giver of life. Every year on March 31st we celebrate the doctors around us, especially in the US and thank them for their service. Doctors fulfill their duty in every situation and provide treatment to the patients. While we must thank them every day, on March 31 we selectively pay respect to their honesty and dedication. On this day, we wish them a happy and healthy life and we believe that on this day not only the common people but also the doctors should take full care of their health and for this, it is very important that you take good sleep of at least 7 to 8 hours. Sometimes doctors do not even get time to rest properly, which causes the level of stress to increase, which later takes the form of chronic stress. Stress is harmful to our health in many ways. To celebrate the day we have for you special Doctor's Day Greetings, Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images and Greetings to thank the doctors who give their lives to the service of people by sharing on social media Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Telegram & Instagram.

Doctors play a very important role in society. The medical community has also played an important role in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and even at this time all the doctors are engaged in the service of the nation regardless of their lives. Due to the coronavirus epidemic, many doctors were engaged in the service of the people without taking a break. They compromise on their health and safety to make sure their patients get the best treatment possible. In these unprecedented times, it becomes more important than ever to encourage our doctors and healthcare workers and express our gratitude to them for their service to mankind. You too can make this day special by sharing messages, greetings, words of appreciation and wishes that are given below:

Happy Doctors Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Doctors' Day 2022. "People Pay the Doctor for His Trouble; for His Kindness, They Still Remain in His Debt." – Seneca

Happy Doctors Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Doctors' Day 2022. "Medicines Cure Diseases, But Only Doctors Can Cure Patients." - Carl Jung

Happy Doctors Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Doctors' Day 2022. "Not Every Warrior Have Armour and Sword. Some Have White Coat and Stethoscope." - Aqvina Coldfeather

Happy Doctors Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Thanks to the Physicians for Letting Us Have the Opportunity to Lead a Healthy and Risk-Free Life. Happy Doctors' Day.

Happy Doctors Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Doctors are One of the Most Inspiring Figures of Society and Their Public-Spirited Effort Should Be Celebrated Every Day. Happy Doctors' Day 2022.

In India, unlike the US, July 1 is celebrated as National Doctors Day. This day is celebrated in the memory of the great doctor of the country and former Chief Minister of West Bengal, Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy who was born on 1 July 1882 and died on this day in 1962 at the age of 80. Bidhan Chandra Roy is counted among the great doctors of the country.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2022 07:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).