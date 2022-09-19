National Dog Week is observed every year from September 20th to September 27th. This day is celebrated to show appreciation to these furry companions who stay loyal to everyone throughout their life. The relationship between humans and dogs has significantly changed in the past few years. As you celebrate National Dog Week 2022, we at LatestLY have bought together beautiful HD Images and wallpapers that you can download and send to your near and dear ones as greetings for this special week. National Dog Day 2022 Quotes and Captions: Heartwarming and Sweet Words To Post With Your Pupper’s Pictures on Social Media Platforms.

National Dog Week was founded in 1928 by WWI veteran Captain William Lewis Judy. He initiated this day to appreciate the role dogs play in our lives and to educate people about their responsibilities towards these beautiful living creatures. The people who pet dogs treat them as their family members. They celebrate every occasion, including their birthday, with full enthusiasm.

Judy wanted to improve the lives of dogs. He graduated in writing books about dogs like The Dog Encyclopaedia and purchased Dog World Magazine in 1923, where he wrote and edited essays. With his writings, he educated dog owners about various breeds, their needs, and successful training methods. He also founded the Dog Writers Association of America in 1935 to encourage the publication of more dog-related works and award those who produced quality writing. If you, too, are a dog lover and wish to celebrate this week with your friends and their dogs, then you can download HD images and wallpapers from our collections and send them to your friends as greetings.

Happy National Dog Week 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Heaven Goes by Favour. If It Went by Merit, You Would Stay Out and Your Dog Would Go in. – Mark Twain

Happy National Dog Week 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: If There Are No Dogs in Heaven, Then When I Die, I Want To Go Where They Went. – Will Roger

Happy National Dog Week 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Dog Is the Only Thing on Earth That Loves You More Than He Loves Himself. – Josh Billings

Happy National Dog Week 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dogs Have a Way of Finding the People Who Need Them, and Filling an Emptiness We Didn’t Ever Know We Had. – Thom Jones

Happy National Dog Week 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dogs Do Speak, but Only to Those Who Know How To Listen. – Orhan Pamuk

National Dog Week focuses on educating dog owners and the public, raising awareness about dog care and helping lost, homeless, or abused dogs find a forever home. You can celebrate this week by spending at least ten minutes with your dog and taking them out for a walk. You can also take them out for a good grooming session and organize a colourful and cheerful photo shoot. It’s a week for all the dogs to feel loved, and we humans will ensure it. Wishing you all a Happy National Dog Week 2022.

