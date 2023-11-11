National Education Day 2023 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Quotes on Education To Share and Raise Awareness on Maulana Azad's Birth Anniversary

National Education Day in India is observed on November 11 each year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the first Education Minister of independent India. This day celebrates Azad's significant contributions to the development of education in India and recognizes the importance of education in nation-building. As you observe National Education Day 2023, we at LatestLY have brought together a collection of quotes on education that you can download and share with all your loved ones on this day. Quotes From Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, India's First Education Minister And Champion of Hindu-Muslim Unity.

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad was a prominent freedom fighter, scholar, and visionary leader who played a crucial role in shaping India's education system. He was a strong advocate for free and compulsory education for all children. His efforts led to establishment of several educational institutions, including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the University Grants Commission (UGC).

National Education Day emphasises the critical role of education in personal and national development. The day encourages promoting education at all levels and for all segments of society. National Education Day pays tribute to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad's immense contributions to education. His vision for an educated and enlightened India is remembered and celebrated.

