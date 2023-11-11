National Education Day 2023 will be celebrated on November 11. This annual commemoration occurs on the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad - Independent India’s first Education Minister. Maulana Azad is a key freedom fighter who played a crucial role in shaping India’s struggle for freedom and was instrumental in shaping the Indian education system. This is why his birth anniversary is celebrated as National Education Day. As we prepare to celebrate National Education Day 2023, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate and more.

When is National Education Day 2023?

National Education Day is celebrated every year on November 11. National Education Day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad. Born on November 11, 1888, Azad was an Indian independence activist, Islamic theologian, writer and senior leader of the Indian National Congress whose contribution to our country shouldn't be forgotten.

Significance of National Education Day

National Education Day's celebration aims to continue spreading the messaging and teachings of Maulana Azad. Moreover, this celebration also offers the people currently the key players in the Indian education system to raise key issues that need to be addressed. On the occasion of National Education Day, several special events and conventions are organised to help understand the journey of the Indian education system. To celebrate National Education Day, All educational institutions in the country organise seminars, symposia, essay-writing, elocution competitions, workshops and rallies with banner cards and slogans on the importance of literacy and the nation's commitment to all aspects of education. National Education Day 2023 Quotes and Messages: WhatsApp Status, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Images, HD Wallpapers and Greetings To Celebrate the Day.

The celebration of National Education Day on Maulana Azad’s birthday was first initiated in 2008 and has become an important annual observance ever since.

