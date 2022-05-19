National Endangered Species Day is an annual commemoration that is focused on raising awareness about the endangered species of plants and animals that need to be preserved. National Endangered Species Day is celebrated every year on the third Friday in the month of May. National Endangered Species Day 2022 will be celebrated on May 20. Every year, the celebration of National Endangered Species Day is focused on annual themes, where people organize events and conferences to highlight various aspects of the issue. As we prepare to celebrate National Endangered Species Day 2022, here is everything you need to know about the day, the National Endangered Species Day 2022 theme and more. Australian Wildlife, Including Koalas on List of Endangered Species: Study.

When Is National Endangered Species Day 2022?

National Endangered Species Day 2022 will be celebrated on May 20. Every year, this day is observed on the third Friday in the month of May. The celebration was initiated by David Robinson and the Endangered Species Coalition in 2006 and has continued every year since.

National Endangered Species Day 2022 Theme

Every year, the celebration of National Endangered Species Day is focused on dedicated themes. National Endangered Species Day 2022 theme is "Recovering key species for ecosystem restoration." Himachal Pradesh Govt Rearing Endangered Species of Chamurthi Horses Also Known As ‘Ship of the Cold Desert’.

Significance Of National Endangered Species Day

There are thousands of species that continue to be endangered every year, thanks to the increased global warming and the impacts that climate change has on our planet and the ecological balance. The annual celebration, therefore, focuses on not just educating oneself about the ways that the rising number of endangered species can impact the earth and what we can do to positively contribute to tackling this issue.

We hope that the celebration of National Endangered Species Day 2022 helps you to take the right steps to do your bit to help restore the ecosystem and protect the endangered species. Happy National Endangered Species Day 2022!

