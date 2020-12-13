One of the two extant subspecies of Equus ferus, horses, play a significant role in the development of a country. Humans began domesticating horses around 4000 BC. They were historically used in warfare, from which a wide variety of riding and driving techniques developments. The animal contributes to society in a significant manner. This is why, every year on December 14, the United States of America celebrates National Day of the Horse, or National Horse Day. The day is observed to encourage the US citizens to be mindful of the contribution of horses to the economy, history and character of the country. In this article, we bring you more about National Horse Day 2020, its date, history and significance.

National Horse Day 2020 Date

On November 18, 2004, the United States Senate Resolution 452 recognised December 13 as the National Day of the Horse. Ever since that day, every year, the US observes the day on the same date. National Horse Day 2020 is on December 13.

National Horse Day: History and Significance

National Day of the Horse was introduced by the US Senate Resolution 452 in 2004. The domesticated horses were introduced into North America by Spanish explorers. Escaped horses eventually spread across the American Great Plains. The animal has contributed significantly to the advancement of civilization in North America. Not only did the horse serve as vital transportation, but they cleared forests for farmland, defined the western cowboy and more. Suffolk Punch, Rare British Horse at Risk of Extinction, Successfully Breed in Laboratory Using Sex-Sorted Technology.

While few people might see a horse as much more than a recreational animal, they still serve on working ranches. As a therapy animal, horses relieve the symptoms of PTSD, anxiety and other medical conditions. National Horse Day encourage people in the US to recognise the contribution of horses to the economy, history and character of the country.

