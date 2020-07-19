The United States of America celebrates National Ice Cream Month in July, every year and National Ice Cream Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of the month. Because, why not! The frozen sweet delight is the queen of all delights. Each spoon of it is heavenly and instantly cools your body, and your mind. It is a dessert that is equally loved by children as well as adults. All of us enjoy eating ice cream. While you may be a pro in eating different flavours of ice cream, did you know that there are some really interesting facts about the frozen delight? We have found out some cool tidbits about ice cream that you may not have heard before, while you continue celebrating National Ice Cream Day 2020 today, July 19. The facts are both fun and bizarre and some important points that no one will tell you. Here’s Simple Recipe to Prepare Yummy Ice Cream Cake at Home.

1. The origin of ice cream is not known, however, the first known recipe is said to have been written in 1665.

2. As of now, Americans were said to be the No.1 consumers of ice cream in the world. But an article by WorldAtlas in January 2020, stated that New Zealand leads the world in ice cream consumption, with per capita consumption of 28.4 litres per year. The US stood second, with 20.8 litres of ice cream per capita.

3. It was the 40th US President, Ronald Reagan who declared July as ‘Ice Cream Month,’ and the third Sunday of the Month as Ice Cream Day.

4. Did you know there is an ice cream diet? Ice cream is so awesome that there is even a proved ice cream diet which helps you to lose weight. As per researchers, you can eat a moderate portion of ice cream every day, as long as you eat a healthy, low-calorie meal for breakfast, lunch and dinner, when in the diet.

5. What is the major ingredient in ice cream? Air. It is added to ice cream to make it lighter and improve its texture. The amount of air added also determines the quality of ice cream.

6. In some cases, when you consume ice cream, you might experience a severe headache for about 40 seconds. This headache, or brain freeze, actually happens because of the cold ice cream touching roof of your mouth.

7. It takes twelve pounds of milk to produce one gallon of ice cream.

8. Chocolate was one of the first ice cream flavours, created before vanilla, as common drinks such as hot chocolate, coffee, and tea were the first food items to be turned into frozen desserts.

Now that you know these fun facts, you must be longing for a bite of the dessert. Treat yourself with a scoop of your favourite flavoured ice to celebrate National Ice Cream Day 2020. Because, we all scream for ice cream!

