We all love ice creams, it is one such dessert that we just cannot resist. Simply the best treat anyone can ask for. And now imagine how fun it would be eating ice cream in the form of cake. It will indeed refresh our soul and bring a beautiful smile to our face. We are speaking about ice cream cake dish, as today is National Ice Cream Cake Day (US) 2020. This occasion is celebrated annually on June 27. National Ice Cream Cake Day was first celebrated in the year 2018, this year marks the third anniversary of the event. We would like to share a simple recipe of ice cream cake on this day, which you can easily prepare at home. We will also tell you how you can celebrate National Ice Cream Cake Day. Easy Mango Ice-Cream Recipe: Here's How to Make a Simple 3-Ingredient Dessert Using the King of Fruits at Home amid Lockdown (Watch Video).

National Ice Cream Cake Day celebrates the Ice Cream Cake, which is basically ice cream in the shape of a cake. Jurado Family first came up with the idea of observing this lovely dish. Ice Cream Cake can be eaten in any flavour of your choice. You can make this mouth-watering dessert look appealing and appetising by decorating it beautifully. On National Ice Cream Cake Day 2020, you can prepare a wonderful ice cream delicacy at home hasslefree, without the use of any fancy equipment. The recipe shared below includes cookies and cream as primary ingredients. What is The Difference Between Ice Cream and Gelato? Know How These Two Frozen Treats Differ From Each Other.

Watch Video of Easy Ice Cream Cake Recipe:

By now you must have definitely been tempted to rush towards your kitchen and prepare this lovely ice cream cake at home. Motivate your friends, colleagues and loved ones to become part of National Ice Cream Cake Day (US) 2020, by sharing pictures of your ice cream cake dessert on social media. We wish you Happy National Ice Cream Cake Day, enjoy this yummilicious sweet delicacy with your family.

