Lipstick has long been a universal symbol of beauty, power, and self-expression across cultures around the globe. In honour of this great makeup product, National Lipstick Day is an annual event that is celebrated across the United States of America (USA) on July 29 with great enthusiasm. This day highlights the rich history of lipsticks, which is widely termed as a symbol of femininity, confidence, and self-expression. National Lipstick Day 2025 falls on Tuesday, July 29. August 2025 Festivals, Special Days and Bank Holidays Calendar: List of Major National and International Events in August.

National Lipstick Day also reflects the deeper cultural and emotional connection many women have with lipstick. This US event highlights how lipstick represents personal style, strength, and the timeless joy of feeling beautiful in your own skin. In this article, let’s know more about National Lipstick Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual US event.

National Lipstick Day 2025 Date

National Lipstick Day 2025 falls on Tuesday, July 29.

National Lipstick Day Significance

National Lipstick Day holds great significance, especially for women across the United States, as it celebrates the charm, confidence, and creativity that lipsticks bring to everyday life. On this day, women embrace their favourite shades, whether classic reds, soft nudes, or bold colours.

For many, applying lipstick can boost self-esteem, enhance facial features, and complete a look. Today, lipstick is not only a beauty product but also a statement for empowerment, fashion and individuality. National Lipstick Day acknowledges the role this small yet powerful cosmetic product plays a key role in enhancing beauty.

