Nutrition means the food we eat and the way it affects our health and body. To create awareness on health and nutrition and to promote the profession of dietetics, the American Dietetics Association introduced National Nutrition Week in 1973. In India, it was started by the government in 1982. Every year, September 1 to September 7 is considered as the National Nutrition Week.

This year’s theme for the National Nutrition Week is feeding smart right from the start. Therefore, National Nutrition Week 2021 is all about the importance of good nutrition to human beings right from birth. Importance, Benefits and Celebrations of This Annual Observance From September 1–7.

An unhealthy and undernourishing diet leads to many diet-related diseases. So, as it promotes awareness about the importance of a balanced diet, nutrition and food health, we list some popular quotes about the same to motivate you to eat well and stay healthy.

Your diet is a bank account, Good food choices are good investments – Bethenny Frankel Good nutrition will prevent 95 percent of all diseases- Linus Pauling There are many ways to love your body, but fueling your body with nutritious food is the highest form of self respect – Ania Drosnes The problem is we are not eating real food anymore. We are eating food-like products - Dr. Alejandro Junger You don’t have to cook fancy or Masterpieces – Just good food from fresh ingredients – Julia Child It is an act of loving ourselves to become aware of what we put into our mouths and how it makes us feel – Louise Hay Nutrition is the only remedy that can bring full recovery and can be used with any treatment. Remember, food is our best medicine – Bernard Jensen

The well-being of a person is determined by the right nutrition. In a country like India, where millions of people are still malnourished, it is important to create awareness and promote the importance of balanced nutrition. Take small steps, read about nutrition and health every day and try to make changes in your diet every day. Healthy food is around us. We just need to reap the benefits of the right nutrition for good health.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 01, 2021 08:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).