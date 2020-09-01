Nutrition is a crucial part of our health and wellbeing that we are often sidelined or ignored by many. While working out or staying in shape has become a common topic of discussion, the role of nutrition and our diet in this is still not highlighted enough in India. This is the reason that every year the first week of September is commemorated as National Nutrition Week in India. National Nutrition Week 2020 begins on September 1 and will go on till September 7. This 7-day celebration aims to highlight the importance of nutrition in our health and wellness, what we can do to get better in this front and of course, celebrating the nutritionists and activists around the country who have been helping people in this path and raising awareness on the connection of nutrition and good health. National Nutrition Week 2020: From Eating at Regular Intervals to Reducing Food Waste, Here Are 5 Ways to Follow a Healthy Lifestyle!

When is National Nutrition Week 2020?

As mentioned above, National Nutrition Week is celebrated from September 1 to September 7, every year in India. The celebration was first launched by the Food and Nutrition Board, within the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India in 1982.

How is National Nutrition Week Celebrated?

National Nutrition Week is a 7-day observance that aims to raise awareness on the importance of nutrition in our good health. It motivates people to probe not only what they do to keep their body active but also recognise and understand what they are putting into their bodies. The celebration is crucial in helping people understand the healthy substitution that we all can make and how it would benefit our health and well being overall.

National Nutrition Week 2020 Significance

Since the lockdown, not only have we consistently reduced our physical activity in the outside world but have also been indulging in more comfort eating. While there is no questioning that comfort food really does fill our soul, there are healthier takes on these meals that can help us strike a balance of wellness and goodness.

The celebration of National Nutrition Week helps us to educate ourselves about how healthy eating and inclusion of delicious yet nutritious alternatives actually benefits us. Here is hoping that this National Nutrition Week, you make the switch to a healthier and more nutrition centric life.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 01, 2020 08:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).