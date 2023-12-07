National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day is an annual observance marked in the United States of America (USA) on December 7. The day, also referred to as Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day or Pearl Harbor Day, is aimed to remember and honour the 2,403 Americans who were killed in the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii on December 7, 1941. The attack led the United States to declare war on Japan the next day, thus entering World War II. National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day is not a federal holiday. Some organizations may hold special events in memory of those killed or injured at Pearl Harbor. Scroll down to learn more about the National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day 2023 date, history and the significance of the US observance. Know the History, Significance and How Pearl Harbor Day Is Observed in the United States.

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day 2023 Date

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day 2023 will be celebrated on Thursday, December 7.

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day History

On the morning of December 7, 1941, the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service attacked the neutral United States at Naval Station Pearl Harbor near Honolulu, Hawaii, killing 2,403 Americans and injuring 1,178 others. The attack sank four U.S. Navy battleships, three cruisers and destroyers, and one minelayer. As many as 188 aircraft were destroyed, 159 were damaged, and thousands of soldiers were killed or wounded, resulting in the US declaring war on Japan and entering World War II. Hence, Americans observe a day of commemoration for those who lost their lives.

In 1994, the United States Congress, by Pub. L.Tooltip Public Law (United States) 103–308, 108 Stat. 1169, designated December 7 of each year as National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. The joint resolution was signed by President Bill Clinton on August 23, 1994. On November 29, Clinton issued a proclamation declaring December 7, 1994, the first National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Significance

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day is an important day that reflects on the sacrifices made by military personnel and civilians during World War II and pays tribute to the bravery and resilience of those who served their country. On Pearl Harbor Day, the American flag is flown at half-staff until sunset to honour those who died as a result of the attack on U.S. military forces in Hawaii. Pearl Harbor Day is not a federal holiday, as government offices, schools, and businesses do not close.

