National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day is an annual event observed in the United States on December 7. The day is also known as Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day or Pearl Harbor Day. This day remembers and honours the 2,403 Americans who were killed in the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii on December 7, 1941. According to historical records, hundreds of aircraft and ships were damaged, and thousands of servicemen and women were killed or injured. This led to the United States declaring war on Japan the next day and thus entering World War II. Every year, remembrance events are held at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial to observe the day on December 7. As we observe the National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day 2022, here's all you need to know about its history and significance.

History of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

On August 23, 1994, the United States Congress, by Pub L. 103–308, designated December 7 of each year as National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. As per historical records, a joint resolution was signed by then-President Bill Clinton on August 23, 1994. It became 36 U.S.C. § 129 (Patriotic and National Observances and Ceremonies) of the United States Code. On November 29, Clinton issued a proclamation declaring December 7, 1994, the first National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

On the morning of December 7, 1941, the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service attacked the neutral United States at Naval Station Pearl Harbor near Honolulu, Hawaii. The incident killed as many as 2,403 Americans and injured 1,178 others. Four U.S. Navy battleships sank while 188 aircraft were destroyed and 159 damaged.

Soon after the attack on Pearl Harbor, Canada became the first Western nation to declare war on Japan. On December 8, the United States declared war on Japan and entered World War II on the side of the Allies. In a speech to Congress, President Franklin D. Roosevelt called the bombing of Pearl Harbor "a date which will live in infamy."

Significance of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

The day has great significance in the history of the US as it honours the Americans who lost their lives in the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii on December 7, 1941. According to history, the American flag should be flown at half-staff on Pearl Harbor Day until sunset to honour the ones who lost their lives in the attack on US military forces in Hawaii.

Pearl Harbor Day is not a federal holiday, as government offices, schools, and businesses remain open. Some organizations may hold special events in memory of those killed or injured at Pearl Harbor.

