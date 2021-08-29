National Sports Day is a day dedicated to celebrating this integral activity that helps in people's physical and mental well-being. National Sports Day in India is celebrated on August 29 every year. The annual commemoration is a great opportunity for people to celebrate sportspeople who inspire us day in and day out. The observance of National Sports Day 2021 is sure to be grand as we continue to celebrate our wins at Tokyo Olympics 2020 and cheer our sportspeople at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. And to add more flair to your National Sports Day 2021 celebration, here is everything you need to know about National Sports Day, its history and more.

When is National Sports Day 2021 in India?

As mentioned above, National Sports Day is celebrated on August 29 every year in India. This day marks the birth anniversary of India's hockey legend, Major Dhyan Chand. Born on August 29, 1905, in then Allahabad, Major Dhyan Chand played a key role in making India proud by winning three Olympic gold medals, in 1928, 1932 and 1936, during an era where India dominated field hockey. National Sports Day 2021: Inspirational Quotes About Sports To Celebrate Rashtriya Khel Divas.

Significance of National Sports Day 2021

National Sports Day celebration is vital because, despite our substantial population of primarily young people, most Indians do not prioritize sports. Whether it is practicing sports through various phases of life or motivating young kids to excel in their sports arena, most people continue to consider it to be a diversion from the norm. And the celebration of National Sports Day helps change this narrative. It also gives us an excellent opportunity to focus on some of the sports that are often neglected in our country and raise awareness about the needs of the select few who are still practicing and excelling at the sport of their choice, despite all the hurdles.

How to celebrate National Sports Day

There are various ways to celebrate National Sports Day. For starters, simply thanking and celebrating your favourite sportspeople online or sharing your own journey or relationship with sports to initiate conversations online. People also share issues and causes around Indian sports close to their hearts to urge for change and improvement in this avenue. Every year, the National Sports Awards are also given on this day by the President of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan. How To Celebrate National Sports Day 2021 in India Online and Offline Commemorating Major Dhyan Chand Birth Anniversary.

We hope that the celebration of National Sports Day 2021 brings with it all the cheer and happiness and sets the stage for sportspeople to have open dialogues on ways to build a better India that bubbles with more opportunities for sportspeople. Here's wishing everyone a Happy National Sports Day 2021.

