National Sports Day is observed to honour the national sports teams and icons of the country. It is celebrated every year on 29 August. India’s legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand was born on this day in the year 1905. He has won gold medals in Olympics for India in the year 1928,1932 and 1936. To mark his achievements and contribution in the field of sports, his birthday is therefore celebrated as National Sports Day.

Celebrating Major Dhyan Chand’s birthday and observing the National Sports Day 2021, we have bought together a collection of inspirational and motivational sports-related quotes. Here Are Interesting Quotes of Some Incredible Indian Sportspersons

You miss 100% of the shots you never take – Wayne Gretzky

Wayne Gretzky is a Canadian former professional ice hockey player and former head coach. Nicknamed as ‘the great one’, he is the only player to have scored 200 points in one season in the National Hockey League.

People throw stones at you and you convert them into milestones – Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar is one of the greatest batsmen in the history of cricket. Also known as the ‘Little Master’ or the ‘Master Blaster’ he is the holder of the record for the most runs in ODI and Test cricket. National Sports Day 2021 in India: How To Celebrate Rashtriya Khel Divas Online and Offline Commemorating Major Dhyan Chand Birth Anniversary.

Obstacles don’t have to stop you. If you run into a wall, don’t turn around and give up. Figure out how to climb it, go through it, or work around it- Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan is an American former professional basketball player. He has played 15 seasons in the NBA, winning six championships with the Chicago Bulls. He is the principal owner and chairman of Charlotte Homets of the National Basketball Association and of 23XI Racing in the NASCAR cup series.

Never buy gold, simply earn it- Mary Kom

Mary Kom is the only woman to win the World Amateur Boxing Championship six times, the only female boxer to have won a medal in each one of the seven world championships, and the only boxer to win eight world championship medals.

In life there is no such thing as impossible; it’s always possible – Venus Williams

Venus Williams is regarded as one of the greats of women’s tennis. She has been ranked world no. 1 for 19 weeks by the Women’s Tennis Association.

National Sports Day is not just observed in India, but also amongst sports enthusiasts all over the world. By sharing these quotes by well-known sports celebrities you can celebrate National Sports Day 2021. Wish you a Happy National Sports Day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 28, 2021 08:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).