National Tattoo Day 2022 will be observed on July 17. This annual observance is dedicated to the ancient art of tattoo making. While there are various dates and observances regarding celebrating the history and heritage of ink and the art of tattoo making, July 17 is often referred to as National Tattoo Day. Tattoo-making is considered one of the most ancient forms of art, with examples of tattoos being found as far as pre-historic times in the mummified fleshes in Egypt. As we prepare to celebrate National Tattoo Day 2022, here are 5 fun facts you need to know about the art of tattoo making and tattoos in general. How to Protect Your Tattoo From Fading and Ageing Over Time.

1. Tattoo and Blood Donation

Many have the notion that people who are inked cannot donate blood. The fun thing about this long-spread rumour is that it is partly true! If you have recently gotten inked, you cannot donate your blood for six months from the date of the procedure! The reason? Quite simple, actually! The art of tattoo making often leads to the ink particles being injected into your blood, making it inadmissible for any medical help! So if you are recently inked, be mindful!

2. Where Is the Tattoo Ink?

When you are getting a tattoo, the ink is injected into the second layer of your skin, making it permanent. This layer of the skin is known as the dermis, while the first layer of your skin, which is most easily injured, is called the epidermis. This layer of epidermis protects your tattoo and acts as a veil in your everyday life.

3. Getting a Tattoo Means Getting Pierced 50 to 3000 Times, PER MINUTE!

That’s right! While most people know that many times, getting a tattoo can be a painful affair, the details of it will blow your mind! The tattoo machine can pierce your skin about 50 to 3000 times in a minute, depending on the area, the design, etc.

4. The Oldest Tattoo

The oldest discovered proof of tattoo dates back to 3250 BC. It was discovered on the well-preserved body of a man nicknamed “Ötzi”, who was found beneath a glacier in the Alps. It is interesting to note that Otzi had a total of 60 tattoos composed mainly of dots and lines, which were made using carbon ink!

5. Let’s Talk About Tattoo Removal!

Anyone with ink will tell you that there are some hits and some misses. Well, while the art of tattoo making offers the option of covering up your past tattoos with better designs, many often elect for laser removal of tattoos. It is interesting to note that the easiest colour to reverse in this process is black!

We hope that these facts add to the celebration of National Tattoo Day!

